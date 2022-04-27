Matt Paskin captured the sunrise at Eastbourne pier. "My favourite part of the day," he said. See more of Matt's work on Twitter @mattpaskinphoto SUS-220427-115633001

Beach scenes, castles and a warning for pond owners: Eastbourne in pictures

Here is the latest selection of Eastbourne Herald readers’ pictures, featuring beach scenes, Herstmonceux Castle, misty South Cliff Tower and a heron-shaped warning for pond owners.

By Julia Northcott
Wednesday, 27th April 2022, 3:47 pm

Email your pictures as JPEGS to [email protected] and we’ll do our best to feature them.

More pictures from our regular gallery:

Beautiful Eastbourne in the spring

Eastbourne basks in spring sunshine

Sunrises, storms and street lights

1.

Barry Davis took this shot of Herstmonceux Castle, built of brick in the 15th century. It was taken on a Canon 5d Mark iii. SUS-220427-121202001

Photo Sales

2.

Herd of cows on Pevensey Marsh, by Alison Cushing. SUS-220427-144113001

Photo Sales

3.

Clare Roy took this evening shot on Eastbourne beach at low tide. SUS-220427-120055001

Photo Sales

4.

"Pond owners beware - the herons in Hampden Park have hungry chicks. This is mum," said Derek A Briggs, who took this photo with a Nikon Z6 11. SUS-220427-144752001

Photo Sales
Eastbourne Herald
Next Page
Page 1 of 3