CAMRA North Sussex Spring Equinox Beer & Cider Festival set to return to Horsham

The eight edition of the event, which will take place at Drill Hall in Horsham town centre, will be held over Friday, March 18 and Saturday, March 19.

The festival will begin with a Friday evening session, starting at 6pm and finishing and 10pm, followed by two Saturday sessions.

The CAMRA North Sussex Spring Equinox Beer & Cider Festival is set to return to Horsham later this month. Pictures courtesy of CAMRA North Sussex

The first Saturday session will begin at 11.30am and end at 4.30pm. The second will start at 6.30pm and end at 10pm.

The outdoor drinking area will be extended this year, and early weather forecasts look encouraging.

The beer list will have about 50 beers, with the usual balanced mix of winter and spring ales, a handful of which will be served from keykeg.

Mike Head, from CAMRA North Sussex, said: "All our excellent Branch brewers will be featured, plus other local favourites and gems from further afield.

"If session strength stouts and porters are a favourite of yours, we will have the six current regional champions for you to try.

"Over a third of the beers are confirmed as vegan this year, and the tasting notes provided to all festival goers will include this information along with allergen details."

The beer list, with tasting notes, will be published on the CAMRA North Sussex website very shortly.

Hot and cold food and snacks will be available at all sessions, with Garlic Wood Farm returning having been a big hit at the last two events.

Mike added: "Sussex cider makers will again feature on Stringer’s Cider bar, with a mix of traditional and flavoured ciders and perries.

"The team from Kinsbrook vineyard, from Thakeham, will also be joining us with their range of wines."

Instead of providing a new festival glass this year, the festival will be re-using its stock of existing glasses. This reduction to the cost of the event has enabled CAMRA North Sussex to reduce ticket prices.

Tickets for the Friday 6-10pm session are £5, Saturday 11:30-4.30pm session £7 and Saturday 6:30-10pm £4. Your entry fee includes a free pint for card-carrying CAMRA members, although this will exclude a small number of the beers.

Please note that tickets for the Saturday afternoon session have now sold out. If you want a ticket for that session, please email [email protected] where a waiting list for returns is being kept, or you could hope that there are some returns on the door, which usually occurs.

Tickets for the two evening sessions will be on sale on the door, as well as being on sale in Horsham from the Malt Shovel and the Anchor Tap, Crawley’s Brewery Shades and East Grinstead’s Engine Room and online at https://www.northsussex.camra.org.uk/equinox. Online sales will be subject to a small booking fee.

CAMRA North Sussex's festival charity is the Samaritans of Horsham & Crawley, and any left over beer tokens can be donated to them or refunded when you leave.

If you would like any further information, please contact [email protected]