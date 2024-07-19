Blooming brilliant buckets – pick your own at The Flowered Garden

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A seasonal flower field experience has opened at The Flowered Garden, near Felbridge.

Thousands of locally-grown blooms are waiting to be picked, all grown sustainably with no harmful chemicals or pesticides.

You can expect to find a riot of colour, nature and varieties different to the supermarkets, ready to take home for vases, to be given to friends or to even be arranged for a wedding. The PYO field is also a stunning backdrop for your next profile picture and can be enjoyed with friends or family.

Rows of flowers

Preparation for the PYO field started in July last year and around three thousand seeds have been sown and nurtured to grow into hundreds of thousands of flowers across the season.

Buying locally grown flowers saves your carbon footprint as they haven’t been flown into the UK from Holland or Kenya, common countries where flowers are grown and exported. In a Life Cycle Analysis (LCA) study by Rebecca Swinn, she found an imported mixed bouquet produces 10x greater Co2 than a British-grown mixed bouquet. (Source: Flowers from the Farm).

The Flowered Garden is a female-run floristry business for all occasions. Owner Narayanee Rawner, said: “Our Pick Your Own experience is not to be missed. We will have flowers from sweet peas to dahlias and everything in between, available to cut until the first frost. The field is a tranquil spot to enjoy colour and nature that will appeal to those who appreciate beautiful, locally grown flowers, knowing they’re reducing their carbon footprint. You can even refuel with tea and cake afterwards.”

The Flowered Garden is a member of Flowers from the Farm, a trade association encouraging more people to grow cut flowers for market in the UK and to promote local, seasonal flowers.

Sunset at the flower field

The PYO experience is open on Fridays and Saturdays during the summer and into autumn. Cut and pick flowers of your choice and pay by the bucket. The Flowered Garden team also brings cut flowers to the local East Grinstead market every other Thursday during the flowering season.