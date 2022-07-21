Bury Church fete returns after the pandemic

Infinity Circus entertain at Bury Church Fete

The fete opens at 2pm and stalls include the boutique, books and jigsaws, homemade cakes, plants, a tombola as well as a Grand Draw Raffle with cash prizes, theatre tickets, and Goodwood race day badges.

Father Peter Mallinson, said: “We are just so pleased to be able to welcome visitors back to this much-loved event that raises funds for the four historic churches in our Parish”.

For children there are games, the Infinity Circus performers and circus workshops to join in.

Petworth Town Band will be performing and there will be a barbeque, bar and afternoon teas set on the lawns around the Manor House.

With plenty of free parking, the fete is held at Dorset House School, RH20 1PB with entrance £2.00 for adults including a programme and children go free.