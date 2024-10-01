Captain Fantastic announces series of community Halloween shows in Brighton & Hove

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Captain Fantastic, the UK’s premier children’s entertainment franchise company has announced a series of spook-tacular Halloween shows, including in Brighton and Hove, where the world of Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy will tour local venues, plus Captain Fantastic will make a donation to the NSPCC.

The Captain Fantastic franchise was set up more than ten years ago by actor Tommy Balaam as an entertainment company to create journeys of fun and safe adventure for children across the country, organising more than 2000 parties and events for 60,000 children every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Balaam, founder and director of fun at Captain Fantastic explains: “We are all about inclusivity and wanted to bring our big Halloween party experience to as many children as possible, right near where they live. This means everyone can enjoy some ghost-blasting fun for all the family at a fraction of the cost of booking their own party. At just £5 plus booking fee for a ticket, Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy will bring a thrilling 60-minute show to young monsters-in-training, to captivate kids with eerie experiments, while testing the loudest roars on the Roar-O-Meter, making objects fly and brewing bubbling potions, even bringing a friendly Frankenstein to life. It will be a fright-filled adventure full of laughter and surprises for the whole family, right in your community.”

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy: The Spook-tacular Community Tour is 60 minutes of monstrously good fun and after all the events, Captain Fantastic will make a donation to the NSPCC. The tour will cover venues in London, Winchester, Southampton, Birmingham, Gloucestershire, Newcastle, Oxford, Lincolnshire and Brighton and Hove. For full details, dates and venues and to book please visit: #1 Online Dr Zob's Monster Academy - Captain Fantastic (captain-fantastic.co.uk)

Captain Fantastic Announces Series of Community Halloween Shows

Watch our You Tube trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9N6SZrI0X9w

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Balaam continues: “At Captain Fantastic we are on a mission to spread happiness and make memories for every child. Our professional entertainers ensure our parties are full of excitement, laughter and wellbeing, so if you and your little ones are brave enough to handle the spine-tingling, laugh-out-loud scares of Dr. Zob’s Monster academy, come and enjoy a show near you soon.”

For the Captain Fantastic Adventures YouTube channel please see: Captain Fantastic Adventures - YouTube

For actors and professional entertainers interested in exploring Captain Fantastic’s flexible franchise opportunities please see: https://captain-fantastic.co.uk/jointheteam/childrens-party-franchise/