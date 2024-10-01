Captain Fantastic announces series of community Halloween shows in Brighton & Hove
The Captain Fantastic franchise was set up more than ten years ago by actor Tommy Balaam as an entertainment company to create journeys of fun and safe adventure for children across the country, organising more than 2000 parties and events for 60,000 children every year.
Tommy Balaam, founder and director of fun at Captain Fantastic explains: “We are all about inclusivity and wanted to bring our big Halloween party experience to as many children as possible, right near where they live. This means everyone can enjoy some ghost-blasting fun for all the family at a fraction of the cost of booking their own party. At just £5 plus booking fee for a ticket, Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy will bring a thrilling 60-minute show to young monsters-in-training, to captivate kids with eerie experiments, while testing the loudest roars on the Roar-O-Meter, making objects fly and brewing bubbling potions, even bringing a friendly Frankenstein to life. It will be a fright-filled adventure full of laughter and surprises for the whole family, right in your community.”
Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy: The Spook-tacular Community Tour is 60 minutes of monstrously good fun and after all the events, Captain Fantastic will make a donation to the NSPCC. The tour will cover venues in London, Winchester, Southampton, Birmingham, Gloucestershire, Newcastle, Oxford, Lincolnshire and Brighton and Hove. For full details, dates and venues and to book please visit: #1 Online Dr Zob's Monster Academy - Captain Fantastic (captain-fantastic.co.uk)
Watch our You Tube trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9N6SZrI0X9w
Tommy Balaam continues: “At Captain Fantastic we are on a mission to spread happiness and make memories for every child. Our professional entertainers ensure our parties are full of excitement, laughter and wellbeing, so if you and your little ones are brave enough to handle the spine-tingling, laugh-out-loud scares of Dr. Zob’s Monster academy, come and enjoy a show near you soon.”
For the Captain Fantastic Adventures YouTube channel please see: Captain Fantastic Adventures - YouTube
For actors and professional entertainers interested in exploring Captain Fantastic’s flexible franchise opportunities please see: https://captain-fantastic.co.uk/jointheteam/childrens-party-franchise/
