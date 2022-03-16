Celebrations to take place at Petworth House for major milestone

The celebration comes as the park commemorates 75 years of the National Trust caring for it.

As part of the celebration the park will be hosting ‘Celebration Sunday’ on Sunday June 12 where entry will be free of charge.

Events at the park will include a picnic on the lawn while listening to live music and a guided tour.

Petworth Park pic: National Trust

Guests are also being invited to join the staff by wearing vintage clothing.