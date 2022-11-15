The National Trust in Sussex has a number of festive family days out in the run up to Christmas.

There is opulent decorated houses to get people in the mood and nostalgic family trails in the great outdoors, themed on popular children’s books, to rekindle the magic of Christmas.

Zara Luxford, National Trust general manager for Nymans and Standen said: “Christmas at the National Trust is always magical but this year we’ve got more decorations, trails and events than ever before. We can’t wait to see families and friends coming together, making memories, and experiencing the festive atmosphere at the places the National Trust cares for.”

Here’s a roundup of some of the National Trust’s best Christmas events across Sussex

Christmas decorations in Garden Room at Nymans, West Sussex

A Joyful Family Christmas at Standen, East Grinstead, West Sussex

Discover a beautifully decorated family home ready for a joyful Christmas, filled with sparkling lights and sumptuous trees, music and make believe. Outside, the Courtyard Christmas tree is lit with hundreds of twinkling lights, decorated by Same Sky community artists with local schoolchildren and inspired by William Morris. Don’t miss the twilight openings, carols round the tree and fun trail for all the family. Book ahead for Woodland Santa’s workshop at the top of the garden.

November 19, 2022 to January 3, 2023 (closed December 24 and 25), 10am - 4pm, last entry 3.30pm.

Woodland Santa starts November 26 (booking essential)

The dining table, decorated and set for Christmas dinner, in the Dining Room at Standen House and Garden, West Sussex.

No advanced booking required to visit. Normal admission applies.

Beatrix Potter's Christmas Tale at Nymans, Haywards Heath, West Sussex

Beatrix Potter’s festive tale The Tailor of Gloucester comes to the garden at Nymans, with installations around the garden for all the family to enjoy. Step inside the gallery and discover an exhibition for all the family with some of Beatrix Potter’s original illustrations and Christmas cards. The house is richly decorated with sumptuous Christmas trees, sparkling lights and story scenes. There’s even a cosy storybook corner, puzzles and dressing up for little ones. Enjoy festive treats in the café after a winter’s day out.

November 26 until January 3, 2023, closed December 24 and 25, 10am until 4pm, last entry 3.30pm.

A frosty winter day at Petworth, West Sussex.

No advanced booking required. Normal admission applies.

Petworth’s Tree-mendous Christmas, Petworth, West Sussex

Magnificently decorated trees fill the mansion at Petworth this Christmas. Highlights include the Marble Hall, transformed into an enchanted winter forest scene with sparkling lights and woodland creatures – look out for deer crafted from winter greenery, and tiny mice. In the chapel you can add a Christmas wish to a tree. Weekend choirs, late evening openings, and a Christmas market offer more moments to enjoy the sparkle at Petworth.

November 26 until January 2, closed December 24 and 25. House open 10.30am-4.30pm (last entry 4pm), Cafe 10am-4pm, Gardens open 10am-5pm.

No advanced booking required. Normal admission applies.

Crafty Christmas, Sheffield Park and Garden, Haywards Heath, West Sussex

Sheffield Park and Garden is a breath of fresh air at Christmas time. Take a break from the hectic high street and spend an atmospheric afternoon recharging yourself in this stunning landscape garden. Find inspiration and learn new skills as you follow our Making Trail around the garden featuring traditional Christmassy crafts passed from generation to generation. From needlework to crochet, discover handmade crafts that don’t cost the earth to make at home. Plus look out for our festive photo stops brimming with twinkling lights and cosy Christmas joy – the perfect place for a family photoshoot filled with yuletide cheer.

November 26 until January 1, closed December 24 and 25. 10am until 4pm (last entry 3.30pm)

Normal admission with free trail, no advanced booking required

Christmas at Bateman’s, Burwash, East Sussex

Make memories as you explore the 17th century house with welcoming log fire, illuminated Christmas trees and peacock-inspired decorations. Be dazzled by real trees decorated with twinkly lights and natural foliage, delight in an exhibition of Claire Fletcher's original watercolour illustrations and get into the festive spirit with live music from local community groups. Music on selected dates, please check website for details.

November 26 until January 2, closed December 24 and 25. House open 11am until 3.30pm. Normal admission, no advanced booking required

Christmas at Uppark, South Harting, West Sussex

Celebrate Christmas at Uppark and see the mansion adorned with natural and handmade decorations. The entrance hall is richly dressed and festively scented with winter greenery, pinecones, citrus fruit and cinnamon. Above and below stairs, each room has its own crafted theme, from music to games, made by local community groups to create a unique and joyful Christmas experience.

November 19 until January 1, Thursday to Sunday (closed December 24 and 25). House open 10.30am-3.30pm (last entry 3pm), gardens & cafe open 10am-4pm

Normal admission, no advanced booking required.

Christmas at Bodiam Castle, Robertsbridge, East Sussex

Discover Father Christmas’s sleigh in the castle ruins. Jump on and dress up in regal winter costumes for the ultimate festive selfie. Look around the Castle Courtyard for Father Christmas, Mother Christmas or the elves just waiting to say hello and enjoy the magic of Christmas with tales of dragons, knights, and castles in storytelling for families from a cosy tower room.

Christmas characters on selected dates. Please check the website for more details.

December 3 untilJanuary 2 (closed December 24 and 25). Open 10am - 4pm. Normal admission, no advanced booking required.

Christmas at Lamb House, Rye, East Sussex

Be transported to New England in 1900 where Henry James, the American author, plays host to his family from New England who have transformed Lamb House for the festive season. Soak up the sights and scents of a traditional home-made Christmas in this stunning Georgian house.

November 28 until December 18. Closed on selected dates, please check the website for more details. Open 11am until 4pm. Normal admission applies.