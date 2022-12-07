Christmas at Cowdray officially opens on December 1.

Here’s what you can expect from the event which invites visitors to see the historic country estate in the heart of the South Downs National Park.

"After the success of the first ever Christmas At Cowdray last year we can't wait to share this year's event - it's bigger and better with more to see, more to do and more to eat and drink," said Libby Battaglia of Light Up Trails, the company behind Christmas At Cowdray.

"And we know Santa is excited to meet and greet our youngest visitors with a special present for every child - but you'd better be quick, it's his busiest time of the year and appointments are filling up fast.”

Christmas At Cowdray starts in the atmospheric Cowdray woods, before the mile-long light art trail wends its way through the magnificent landscape towards the castle ruins, the site of one of England's most important Tudor homes. Along the way visitors will enjoy a series of bespoke art installations in light created by some of Europe's most skilled and revered light artists and designers.

This year's attractions include the multi-sensory Enchanted Black Pond, an area not usually open to the public and steeped in mystery, where designer James Smith has illuminated the trees to reflect on the surface of the infamous pond, before guiding visitors on their way with the de-light-ful Flutter, a kaleidoscope of multi-coloured LED butterflies dancing in the pitch dark.

Following a stop at the Joy Village to sample the delights of the Light Up Bar and the mouth watering treats served in the food chalets, the shimmering Winter Wonderland presents the perfect opportunity to snap a selfie with illuminated reindeer, snowdrops and icicles. There's another great selfie moment in The Gift as visitors step into a giant present and head towards The Projection Studio's magical showstopper - the Night Before Christmas story projected on the Castle Ruins.

There's one final treat in store in the golden light of Stardrop Garden set in the exquisite walled gardens that are only open to the public during Christmas At Cowdray.

Timed tickets for Santa's Grotto must be booked separately with organisers recommending booking a slot at least an hour after each visit to Christmas At Cowdray starts. It is also possible to book Santa before going on the light trail and visitors should allow 15 minutes to walk from the event entrance to the top of the woods.

Advance bookings can be made now at www.lightuptrails.com

1. Cowdray Christmas Lights, Midhurst This year there is also a Santa's Grotto.

2. Cowdray Christmas Lights, Midhurst The event runs until December 31.

3. Cowdray Christmas Lights, Midhurst This year there is a multisensory enchanted black pond, kaleidoscopic electric garden, laser forest immersive experience and a shimmering winter wonderland.

4. Cowdray Christmas Lights, Midhurst Enchanting Night Before Christmas projection will be mapped onto the Cowdray Ruins.