Father Christmas will be coming to Eastbourne seafront throughout December.

His grotto will be set up within The Tooth beach hut, 100 yards east of the pier. There are two attractions running the first three weekends of December (December 10-11/December 17-18):

Santa Paws, 10am-12pm: People can bring their pets to see Santa, get a selection of treats, and a photo.

Santa Claus, 12pm-4pm: Children can meet Santa, grab a photo and get a gift.

Run by Friends of Eastbourne Seafront, the group will be working with Memories by the Sea to produce a festive meal deal. There will also be live music by local group Vocalize.

