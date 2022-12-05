Edit Account-Sign Out
Crowds gather for Christmas light switch on in Emsworth

St Peter’s Square in Emsworth came alive on Friday, December 2 with the Christmas light switch on.

By Charlotte Harding
7 hours ago

Large crowds were entertained by school choirs, market stalls and a Santa’s grotto.

Diana Patrick, Havant Borough cllr, said: “Emsworth was very well attended as it usually is. We had children from three schools singing - they had a bit of a problem with the sound, so they had to sing a-cappella - they were great. It was interesting to see how they immediately rushed to Father Christmas, wanting cuddles. It was very sweet to see.”

Giles Babb, owner of the Blue Bell Inn in South Street, Emsworth, said cllr Lulu Bowerman and fellow volunteers had done a ‘fantastic’ job setting up the town’s annual ‘lobster pot Christmas tree’, which attracted people from near and far.

He said: “It’s Emsworth at its best. It definitely makes a real difference in terms of trade. It is one of the best days of the year for trade.”

Emsworth will host a Christmas farmers market on Saturday, December 17, with carols on the Quay in the afternoon.

1. Emsworth Christmas lights

Santa and the Mayor of Havant, Cllr Diana Patrick switching on the Christmas lights. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. Emsworth Christmas lights

Families enjoying the event, Emsworth Christmas lights on Friday, December 2.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

3. Emsworth Christmas lights

Christmas lights at Emsworth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Photo: Habibur Rahman

4. Emsworth Christmas lights

Families enjoying the event

Photo: Habibur Rahman

Emsworth