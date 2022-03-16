Cultural celebration gets ready to launch in the district with free events in Chichester, Midhurst and Selsey

One of the events is taking place at Cowdray

Residents and visitors are invited to attend a series of free events to mark the beginning of Culture Spark in Chichester Cathedral at 6.30pm on March 29; at Medmerry Mill in Selsey at 6.30pm on March 30; and at The Cowdray Ruins in Midhurst at 6.30pm on March 31.

Entertainment will include a drumming routine on African and Brazilian drums whilst local primary school children light the stage with their home-made lanterns – a prelude to the Carnival of Lights event in June.

Lila Dance will be premiering ‘Seasoned’ their new duet created during lockdown and Emily Barden brings her 50 strong West Sussex Sings choir and Acoustic band Big Gust of Wind will also accompany five exceptional poets whilst local artist Helen Solly embarks on the creation of her ‘recycled’ sculpture.

The evenings all end in a stunning digital projection by artists and technologists, MakeAmplify onto the three historic buildings hosting the events.

Caroline Sharman-Mendoza, creative co-ordinator, said: “We are very excited to be launching our First Spark events which will kick off an incredible season of culture in the Chichester District.

“Hosted at some of the district’s most stunning heritage sites, these free events have been designed to incorporate key elements of Culture Spark and provide a taste of what’s to come over the spring and summer months.

“After the First Sparks, people can look forward to an exciting programme including a number of free headline events called ‘Ignite’; a series of lantern processions across the district; and a special photographic exhibition celebrating the many dedicated volunteers in the district’s cultural sector.

“We are also embracing those that already form part of our rich cultural heritage, as well as individual creative artists, by inviting them to join us as ‘Bright Sparks’ and host their own creative events as part of Culture Spark.”

Councillor Roy Briscoe, cabinet member for community services and culture at Chichester District Council, said: “We are really looking forward to the First Spark events. We have a wealth of talent from across the district coming together in what is set to be a spectacular launch. I know so much effort has gone into this and we hope that our communities will be there to support them.

“Our district is home to a number of internationally renowned cultural organisations which offer a rich and diverse range of cultural and heritage experiences. Culture Spark is a fantastic opportunity to showcase and celebrate everything our cultural organisations and partnerships have to offer, and we are excited for all of the events and activities to come.”

The full programme of events can be found at: www.thegreatsussexway.org/culture-spark-2022/