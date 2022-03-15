Chichester cafe to start opening in the evening

The South Street cafe, which was formerly Crumbs and Creams, reopened with a brand new name and look on Monday, February 28.

Rebecca Lansari, manager at Arcobaleno, said: “It has been great and we’ve had loads of positive feedback.

“We still do the same menu we used to - sandwiches, salads, soups and paninis but we have added to it, I make lasagna and pesto pasta.”

Emily, Chris, Kiera and Rebecca.

From April Rebecca and her team will be opening in the evening serving Prosecco, wine and drinks alongside aperitivo boards of cheese, meats and breads.

Rebecca had previously lived in Milan and has worked in hospitality for a number of years.

The name Arcobaleno is rainbow in Italian, a tribute to her grandfather John McCallum who died last year.

Rebecca said: “He was a director of photography and worked on films but he also photographed motor racing in places such as Monte Carlo and Milan with drivers like Stirling Moss.

“We have a few of those photos on the walls and licence plates from that era.”

Rebecca and her team are also looking at ways they can help with the crisis in Ukraine.

She said: “We are working on some buns that we will decorate with Ukrainian colours. It will coffee and a bun for £5 and £2 will go to a charity helping those in the Ukraine.

A lot of the redecorating inside the cafe was done by Rebecca who admits to painting the walls and laying the carpet.

She said: “It has been great to see people coming in and enjoying the new look and our new menu and we can’t wait to open in the evenings.”