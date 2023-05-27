Complimentary tickets are being offered by Amberley Museum to all dads on Father’s Day weekend.

On June 17 and 18, visitors to Amberley Museum will be able to ‘experience the thrill and buzz of the emergency services’ with a ‘wonderful atmosphere’ for emergency Services and Father’s Day weekend.

A spokesperson for the museum said: “Throughout the weekend visitors can see a wide collection of vintage and modern emergency vehicles, watch demonstrations from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and on Sunday, June 18, bring dad along for Father’s Day where Amberley Museum will be admitting all dads for free.

“The ‘Peter’ a Bagnell 1918 steam locomotive will also be running on the narrow-gauge railway for the weekend.

“Visitors can also take a vintage bus journey around the museum site and see a wide variety of craft and trade demonstrations, before enjoying a tasty lunch with a local Sussex beverage in the Limeburner’s restaurant.”

To book your dad a free ticket to this event, add a complimentary ticket to your basket. Tickets must be pre-booked online for this event.