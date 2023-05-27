Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Phillip Schofield admits affair with ‘much younger man’
ITV investigated Phillip Schofield over his former relationship
Man who crashed into Downing Street charged with indecent child images
“Total chaos”: Long delays at UK airports due to e-gates failure
British Soap Awards to ‘go ahead’ despite Phillip Schofield confession
Phillip Schofield & agents full statement after ITV host admits affair

Dad’s go free this Father’s Day at Amberley Museum

Complimentary tickets are being offered by Amberley Museum to all dads on Father’s Day weekend.
By Sam Morton
Published 27th May 2023, 18:16 BST

On June 17 and 18, visitors to Amberley Museum will be able to ‘experience the thrill and buzz of the emergency services’ with a ‘wonderful atmosphere’ for emergency Services and Father’s Day weekend.

A spokesperson for the museum said: “Throughout the weekend visitors can see a wide collection of vintage and modern emergency vehicles, watch demonstrations from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service and on Sunday, June 18, bring dad along for Father’s Day where Amberley Museum will be admitting all dads for free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The ‘Peter’ a Bagnell 1918 steam locomotive will also be running on the narrow-gauge railway for the weekend.

Most Popular
    On June 17 and 18, visitors to Amberley Museum will be able to ‘experience the thrill and buzz of the emergency services’On June 17 and 18, visitors to Amberley Museum will be able to ‘experience the thrill and buzz of the emergency services’
    On June 17 and 18, visitors to Amberley Museum will be able to ‘experience the thrill and buzz of the emergency services’

    “Visitors can also take a vintage bus journey around the museum site and see a wide variety of craft and trade demonstrations, before enjoying a tasty lunch with a local Sussex beverage in the Limeburner’s restaurant.”

    To book your dad a free ticket to this event, add a complimentary ticket to your basket. Tickets must be pre-booked online for this event.

    Have you read?: Famed Depeche Mode musician Alan Wilder tells of 'sorrow' at selling his luxury Sussex home

    West Sussex pub rebranded and refurbished - Take a look inside

    Sussex flight school officially announces closure

    Related topics:Amberley MuseumSussexTicketsWest Sussex Fire and Rescue Service