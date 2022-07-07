Details revealed for Eastbourne Pride 2022

The chosen date is Saturday July 23 from 11am-9pm, there will also be after parties to take you further into the night.

In 2019 the pride march had more than 540 people take part with supporters lining the streets. Unfortunately due to covid the parade has had to be cancelled the last two years.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The parade will meet at the pier at 10am and set off at 11am – heading along the seafront and finishing at Princes Park by 12pm.

Eastbourne Pride 2021 (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Anyone can get involved with the parade but you must confirm your involvement ahead of time.

Party in the Park then takes place from 11am-9pm in Princes Park with a capacity of 5,000 people enjoying live entertainment as well as plenty of food and drink options. The entertainment line up is yet to be announced.

Tickets are £5 for adult and £1 for children.