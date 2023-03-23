Tickets are now on sale for May’s Beer & Cider by the Sea festival on Eastbourne seafront.

The event takes place over three days from May 19-21 on the Western Lawns, with more than 100 real ales, craft beers, ciders and perries expected in a sensational sampling menu.

With fine ales and cask ciders kept in the best cellar conditions, along with bottled beers of the world, wines, Prosecco, Pimm’s, cocktails and gins, this year’s extravaganza promises to be bigger and better than ever and all washed down with a superb line-up of entertainment.

This year also sees the addition of craft beers to the ale line up, as the popularity of these independently brewed beers continues to soar

CAMRA volunteers will be on hand too to offer advice and tips for a perfect beverage, and there’s plenty of seating and a warm welcome guaranteed.

Across the weekend both family friendly sessions and evening events are available with plenty of mouth-watering food stalls including Thai, Greek, burgers and fish and chips.

There will also be a packed schedule of live music on all three days of the festival.

On Friday night, Rewind 45 and Hot Detroit will take to the stage followed by The Stray Dogs and The Pat Butchers during Saturday’s afternoon session and The Do Theys and Fat Freddie & The Queens in the evening.

Sunday will welcome Stage Door Jazz, Andy T King as Elvis, and closing the festival will be Brotherhood.

Becky Cooke, Eastbourne Borough Council’s director of Devonshire Quarter, said, “Beer & Cider by the Sea is always a fantastic event not just for beer and cider lovers but for residents, visitors and their families too.

“It’s a great way to get ready for summer with plenty of drinks, live music and a stunning location on Eastbourne’s fabulous seafront.

“The festival’s popularity continues to grow so I would urge people to get in early and book their tickets to avoid disappointment.”

Ticket prices range from £8.70 to £13.20 per session, with CAMRA discounts and £3 child tickets for afternoon sessions.

For further information or to book tickets online visit www.eastbournebeerfestivals.co.uk

