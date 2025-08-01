Eastbourne gears up for return of Beachy Head World Championship Penny Farthing Hill Climb
Back for its eighth year on August 10, the annual hill climb is the only cycling event of its kind in the world specifically for penny farthings.
Held on an open road time trial course of 4.69km with an elevation gain of 150m, riders set out at one minute intervals to tackle the climb to Beachy Head.
Starting just outside The Grand Hotel by the Western Lawns, the quickest riders take just over 12 minutes to reach the finish line at Beachy Head car park.
The first rider sets off at 10am and competitors are ranked so that the fastest rider sets off first with the final rider arriving at the top at around 11am.
A prize giving ceremony will then take place where the winner will receive the 'Block of Wood' trophy containing the names of past winners.
