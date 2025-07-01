Eastbourne set to host its first farmers market following previous cancellation

Eastbourne is set to host its first farmers’ market following last month’s cancellation of the event.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event, run by Towner Eastbourne and Eastbourne Food Partnership, will now take place for the first time on Saturday, July 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hosted on the square outside the Towner and Congress Theatre, from 9.30am to 1.30pm, visitors will be able to explore a range of food, beverages and wares from local farms and makers.

Eastbourne is set to host its first farmers’ market following last month’s cancellation of the event. Photo: Visit Eastbourne

There will be 13 local producers selling local produce, including cheese, vegetables, breads, pastries - and a couple of drink stalls including Long Man Brewery and Harley House Distillery.

A spokesperson for Your Eastbourne BID said: “The team are getting ready for Eastbourne's first farmers market.

"A huge thank you to The Towner, Eastbourne Food Partnership and Eastbourne Borough Market for working with us.

“Please come along and support.”