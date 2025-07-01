Eastbourne set to host its first farmers market following previous cancellation
Eastbourne’s first farmers market was cancelled on Sunday, June 7, amid a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms.
The event, run by Towner Eastbourne and Eastbourne Food Partnership, will now take place for the first time on Saturday, July 5.
Hosted on the square outside the Towner and Congress Theatre, from 9.30am to 1.30pm, visitors will be able to explore a range of food, beverages and wares from local farms and makers.
There will be 13 local producers selling local produce, including cheese, vegetables, breads, pastries - and a couple of drink stalls including Long Man Brewery and Harley House Distillery.
A spokesperson for Your Eastbourne BID said: “The team are getting ready for Eastbourne's first farmers market.
"A huge thank you to The Towner, Eastbourne Food Partnership and Eastbourne Borough Market for working with us.
“Please come along and support.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.