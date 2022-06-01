Elton John confirms line-up for London performance of final tour

Elton John is playing at British Summer Time Hyde Park on June 24 as part of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour’.

Today (Wednesday, June 1) the singer confirmed that Rina Sawayama, Gabriels, Let’s Eat Grandma, Berwyn, Thomas Headon, Tom A Smith and Juanita Euka have been personally selected to perform.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BRIT Award nominee Rina Sawayama rose to fame following the release of her debut album SAWAYAMA in 2020.

Elton John's ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road - The Final Tour’

She and Elton collaborated last year with the duet ‘Chosen Family’.

Soul trio Gabriels’ ‘Love And Hate In A Different Time’ was also hailed by Elton as ‘one of the most seminal records I’ve heard in the past 10 years’.

British pop-duo Let’s Eat Grandma are also joining the line-up.

Their critically acclaimed new album Two Ribbons was released in April.

Following a whirlwind three years that saw the band win a Q Award for best album and play Coachella, the album explored the relationship between band members Jenny Hollingworth and Rosa Walton and all the twists and turns it took as they were on the road.

Further additions to the bill include rapper, producer and songwriter Berwyn, singer-songwriter Thomas Headon, 18-year-old newcomer Tom A Smith and vocalist Juanita Euka.

This five-year-long ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road ‘tour will end in 2023 and marks Elton’s retirement from touring.