Enjoy a Big Wild Easter outing at RSPB Pulborough Brooks

Spring is in the air once more and it is a fantastic time of year to get outside and explore the natural world.

Whether it is to spot some migratory birds arriving back from their winter travels, have fun with the family during the Easter holidays or just enjoy a walk in the fresh air, RSPB Pulborough Brooks is the place to have a 'Big Wild Easter'.

Anna Allum, visitor experience manager at RSPB Pulborough Brooks, said: “No matter what the weather does this Easter, there’s plenty going on to keep the whole family entertained.

Wildlife activities at RSPB Pulborough Brooks

"Whether you’re a regular visitor or are perhaps coming to see us for the very first time, the site team will be on hand to help you discover what makes this reserve such a wonderful home for nature."

"Who Laid the Egg?" activity trail

Pay a visit between April 8 - 29 to take part in the 'Who laid the egg?' Easter activity trail. A number of eggs have been hidden along the trails, alongside riddles and games to learn and discover which animal has laid the egg.

The egg-citing Easter trail is aimed at children aged three - 11 years old, but grown-ups can of course join in the fun too. There is no need to book, just turn up. Activity sheets are available from the welcome hut and cost £3 each.

Anna added: “Our egg-themed activity trail will be running throughout the Easter holidays. As well as being a fun way for families to enjoy spending time together outdoors, it’s a really easy way to get children excited about the natural world and help them learn all about the wildlife on their doorstep.”

Get closer to nature

Spend the day at RSPB Pulborough Brooks and get closer to nature. Every Wednesday during the school holidays the reserve is running fun family activities. There will be at least two led activities, which could include pond dipping, bug hunting, becoming wildlife detectives or meeting magnificent moths.

There will be crafts to enjoy, games to play and a themed trail to follow. Tickets cost £10 per child / £8 for RSPB members. Adults pay normal nature trail entry.

Witness the spectacular wildlife

Spring is also a great time of year to see some amazing wildlife and nature spectacles at RSPB Pulborough Brooks.

It is an amazing time to listen to fantastic bird song from the warblers, nightingales and woodlark - best heard during a Dawn Chorus event.