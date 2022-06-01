Entries poised to open for 2022 RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run

As tradition dictates, the Royal Automobile Club will be staging this remarkable celebration on the first Sunday in November – November 6 in 2022 – and owners of prized pre-1905 horseless carriages can start confirming their participation as from Tuesday, June 7.

Moreover, all those registering before Friday, July 8 can take advantage of the Early Bird Entry Fee on offer.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year’s very special milestone edition of the world’s longest running motoring event was widely acclaimed as one of the best ever.

Entries for this year’s legendary RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run open at the beginning of June

Close to 300 pioneering vehicles dating back to the dawn of the automobile celebrated the 125th anniversary of the original Emancipation Run in brilliant autumnal sunshine.

It was back in 1896 that a group of intrepid early motorists set off from London for the Sussex coast to mark the life-changing moment when motorists were finally given the freedom of the open road and the arrival of a new era of mechanical horsepower.

The huge success of last November’s milestone celebration – together with the lifting of travel restrictions – is expected produce a bumper 400+ turn-out for this year’s Run with international entries once again out in force.

Even more so as one of the significant motoring and early motor sport milestones being celebrated in November is the 120th anniversary of US automotive legend Cadillac, which was founded in America’s famous ‘motor town’ Detroit back in 1902.As the world’s seminal event for magical veteran cars, the magnetic appeal of the revered London to Brighton Run has always attracted participants from right around the globe with large numbers of enthusiastic owners accompanying their ground-breaking machines from as far away as Australia as well as from the Americas and throughout Europe.To further reignite their passions, the organisers are making every effort to ease the passage of overseas entries thus encouraging a return of the large numbers of seen in previous years.To that end, CARS (Classic Automotive Relocation Services), the event’s specialist Official Transportation Partner, has prepared detailed information to assist with Carnets and other customs paperwork now required.

As tradition dictates, the Royal Automobile Club will be staging this remarkable celebration on the first Sunday in November – November 6 in 2022 – and owners of prized pre-1905 horseless carriages can start confirming their participation as from Tuesday, June 7

This, along with details of the latest ULEZ and Congestion Charge fees in effect in London, is available on the veterancarrun.com website and will be communicated directly to all those travelling from outside the UK.

Chairman of the Royal Automobile Club, Ben Cussons, said: £Last year’s Run was such as success – it really had all the ingredients – from great weather through to celebrating the 125th anniversary. The focus for this year is to entice everyone who has taken a break over the last few years back in the saddle.

“The Run is the pinnacle of veteran car ownership so we encourage everyone to dust off their machines and join us this year.”

The Royal Automobile Club is also delighted to be welcoming back all of the Veteran Car Run’s commercial partners in 2022: RM Sotheby’s as the event’s title partner alongside Abels Moving Services, CARS, Hagerty, RAC Motoring Services and Visit Brighton.

Moreover, all those registering before Friday, July 8 can take advantage of the Early Bird Entry Fee on offer

Ben, the automotive industry charity, returns as the Run’s official charity partner while A. Lange & Söhne will once again be supporting the Regularity Time Trial and Dewar’s will be providing Aberfeldy single malt Scotch whisky hot toddies on the Brighton seafront to all those completing the hallowed 60-mile journey from capital to coast.

Full details of the 2022 RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run – including entry forms when the process opens – are available on the event website at www.veterancarrun.com.