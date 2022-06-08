Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club is hosting a remembrance service on Saturday, June 11, and will also be making presentations to members who served in the Falklands War in 1982.

Guests are asked to muster at the club, in Clifton Road, at 10.30am ready for the arrival of Littlehampton mayor Jill Long at 10.45am.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A short remembrance reading will follow, outside the club, and The Last Post will be played.

Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club at the Jubilee Picnic. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art DM22060397a

Presentations will be made at 11.20am and the bar will open from 11.45am to 2pm for the veterans' gathering.

Ian Neville, chairman and club founder, said: "Littlehampton AFVBC are holding the event to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the liberation of the Falkland Islands on June 14, 1982. This is also an opportunity to relaunch the group in the same venue but under new management and venue name of The Old Corn Store, previously Bar 72.

"Due to the significance of the event, veterans rig or smart attire is welcome, however attendance is more important than appearance, so come as you feel comfortable. The club will still be open at 1000hrs as normal.

"If anyone wishes to attend during the remembrance service, they are welcome. This is our opportunity to thank those who served during the conflict and to remember those who lost their lives during the conflict, too.

"In addition, on the day there is a special presentation to be made to the family of Denis Hosgood, our local Normandy hero who sadly passed away during the pandemic."

For more information, find Littlehampton Armed Forces and Veterans Breakfast Club on Facebook or email [email protected]