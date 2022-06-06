Angmering schools given tree and plants to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

The tree planting was funded by Angmering Parish Council, alongside £5,000 worth of grants for local businesses, clubs, groups and associations to organise jubilee events.

The Angmering School, St Margaret's CE Primary School and St Wilfrid's Catholic Primary School were delighted to receive the donation.

At The Angmering School, it gave students involved in its smallholding project the opportunity to create a design and get involved with the planting.

Headteacher Simon Liley and Nikki Hamilton-Street, parish council chair and acting chair of governors, with Zoe, Adam and Grace from year seven, Bradley and Oscar from year eight and Emily, Jessica and Bradley from year nine

Staff said the students were eager to be involved and all should be proud of their achievements.A spokesman said: "We would like to thank the parish council for their kind contribution to our school. Our staff and students have really enjoyed being a part of this community scheme and our visitors are already commenting on how lovely it is.

"Thanks also go to the following students for their hard work in designing the layout and planting; Matthew, Jai, Thomas, Harry, Lucas and Jack in years seven and eight, Henry in year nine and Keira, Jade and Brooklyn in year ten."