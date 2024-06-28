Family fun day in Worthing in aid of Motor Neurone Disease Association, Sunday July 7

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Motor Neurone Disease Association West Sussex South Branch are really excited to be holding their 3rd Family Fun Day on Sunday 7 July 2024 on Broadwater Green, Worthing between 12pm - 4pm.

This year's event is sponsored by Victoria Allen Lettings and is in memory of Jeremy Allen 1957 - 2004.

Jeremy was diagnosed in 2000 shortly after he had moved to West Sussex with his wife and young family. They were excited and looking forward to their new adventure.

In January 2004 Jeremy lost his fight with MND which was devastating for the family. They had received great support from the West Sussex South Branch and they knew going forward that they wanted to be involved in supporting other families who found themselves in the same situation.

MNDA WSS Family Fun Day 2024

Come and join us for an afternoon of fun! There are lots of artisan stalls with local crafts people selling a wide range of goods from food items, gifts, jewellery, dog stalls, pick-n-mix sweets and face painting to name a few.

There is also a bouncy castle, bungee trampoline, tea-cup ride and striker game.

We have a couple of bars, coffee vans and other hot drinks available that will accompany the burgers, loaded fries, donuts, and home made pastries.

60s, 70s and 80s music will be played in between a local choir group and the recently formed Worthing Buskatees, providing live entertainment.

The Town Crier will be available to let everyone know what is going on and for the children we have Sussex Spidey coming in his car.

There is also a classic car meet and some vintage military vehicles being showcased at the North end of the Green.

As you can see, it's going to be a fun filled day and we're really looking forward to it.

