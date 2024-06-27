Graham Greene’s Travels with my Aunt hits Eastbourne
It will be at the Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne from July 4-13. To book, call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online at www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk.
Travels with my Aunt, adapted for the stage by Giles Havergal, follows retired mild-mannered Henry Pulling. Henry’s quiet life is altered irrevocably when he meets his long-lost eccentric and amoral 75-year-old Aunt Augusta at his mother's funeral. His world of quiet suburban domesticity is replaced by a whirlwind of adventures that transport him from Brighton to Paris, Istanbul and Paraguay. The cast includes Toby Manley, Ross Waiton, Nana Amoo-Gottfried and Pete Ashmore.
A spokesman said: “This frenetically funny production sees four actors take on all 24 characters in an Olivier Award winning adaptation of Graham Greene's classic novel. After all, you are never too old for an adventure...”
Toby Manley’s credits include lead role in Home, I’m Darling (Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds), title role in Richard III (Antic Disposition), One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest (English Theatre Frankfurt), Measure For Measure and Blithe Spirit (Changeling Theatre), Alice's Adventures Underground (Les Enfants) 21 Breaths (Park Theatre).
Ross Waiton’s credits include King Lear, Timon of Athens, Antigone, The Revenger’s Tragedy, Much Ado About Nothing and Saint Joan all National Theatre and The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime in West End..
Completing the cast Pete Ashmore returns following his role in Table Manners the first Summer Playhouse at the Park production, Pete’s other credits include Macbeth, National Theatre, The Crown, Netflix.
Directed by Sam Clemens, designed by Andy Newell, costume Geoff Gilder, lighting Ryan Tate and sound Marcus Hutton.
The production is July 4-13 nightly at 7.45pm, Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm.