How to Date a Feminist is next stage challenge for Wick Theatre Company

How to Date a Feminist by Samantha Ellis is the next entertainment from Wick Theatre Company, a show which will be directed by Mike Wells.

Mike is promising a delightful and fun romcom: “But this is a romcom with a difference: all the characters are played by just two actors, making the fast and furious changes all part of the hilarious comedy.

“People will be familiar with romcom films, a genre all of its own, and this is Wick Theatre’s little fun summer gift to give audiences. And with this play opening on the two love birds dressed as Wonder Woman and Robin Hood at a costume party, you know you’ll be in for a fun night out.”

How to Date a Feminist runs from Wednesday, June 5 to Saturday, June 8 at 7.45 each evening. Book through the Wick Theatre website: www.wicktheatre.co.uk or Ticket Source 0333 666 3366 (transaction fee applies on telephone bookings).

How to Date a Feminist (contributed pic)

“This story is about Kate, who likes her men tall, dark and smouldering. She has a fatal attraction to bad men. Then she meets Steve… Steve is a feminist. While Kate likes to be swept off her feet sometimes and loves head spinning romance, Steve is more of a ‘seeking permission for everything’ kind of guy: a wild contrast. This, of course, brings up so many difficulties of how on earth do two people who love each other, but are so very different, actually overcome that to live happily ever after.

“Add to that their exes, who are not as over them as they would first appear; then Kate’s traditional and sexist father plus Steve’s feminist campaign bashing mother, and you have some glorious characters who light up the stage.

“How to Date a Feminist explores the minefield of relationships in the 2020s where male and female roles are sometimes more defined and sometimes less, but does it in a light-hearted and fun way. Is it possible to have equality, and do the antiquated notions of male and female still have a place today? Do they still exist even? Will love with all the restrictions and expectations of men and women triumph after all? Will they be able to stick together through their struggles and find a balance and a way to live together? Will they decide who goes through the door first?”

Mike added: “Samantha Ellis is a writer of plays, books, TV and film, and this play premiered in 2016 with reviewers saying how fun it is and how much they laughed all the way through. Much of her own history and life seems reflected in the play, which makes it real and vibrant as well as very funny. Actors Emily Dennett and Dan Dryer, a couple in real life who met in the theatre, play all the parts in this fun production.

Tickets priced at £12. There is a group rate of buy ten get one ticket free.