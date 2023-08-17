BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

In pictures: Airbourne returns to Eastbourne seafront

Here are 22 pictures from the first day of Airbourne in Eastbourne.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 15:07 BST

Airbourne starts today (Thursday, August 17) and will run until Sunday, August 20.

Unfortunately the Red Arrows had to cancel their display that was scheduled for today due to continued technical issues.

A number of road closures are in place because of the event.

Airbourne 2023 static displays on Western Lawns as the show opens to the public at 10.30am on August 17.

1. Airbourne 2023 static displays on Western Lawns as the show opens to the public at 10.30am on August 17.

Airbourne 2023 static displays on Western Lawns as the show opens to the public at 10.30am on August 17. Photo: Staff

Airbourne 2023 static displays on Western Lawns as the show opens to the public at 10.30am on August 17.

2. Airbourne 2023 static displays on Western Lawns as the show opens to the public at 10.30am on August 17.

Airbourne 2023 static displays on Western Lawns as the show opens to the public at 10.30am on August 17. Photo: Staff

Airbourne 2023 static displays on Western Lawns as the show opens to the public at 10.30am on August 17.

3. Airbourne 2023 static displays on Western Lawns as the show opens to the public at 10.30am on August 17.

Airbourne 2023 static displays on Western Lawns as the show opens to the public at 10.30am on August 17. Photo: Staff

Airbourne 2023 static displays on Western Lawns as the show opens to the public at 10.30am on August 17.

4. Airbourne 2023 static displays on Western Lawns as the show opens to the public at 10.30am on August 17.

Airbourne 2023 static displays on Western Lawns as the show opens to the public at 10.30am on August 17. Photo: Staff

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Red Arrows