An Iron Man open water swimming race will take place in Sussex this weekend.

According to Littlehampton Harbour, an estimated 500 swimmers will take to the the River Arun on Saturday (June 17), starting in the water at the Ship and Anchor Marina in Ford at around 12.15pm.

The event – managed by Raw Energy Pursuits – will see competitors race to the Littlehampton public slipway (lifeboat station) with finishers arriving between 1pm and 1.45pm.

Mike Hayes, deputy harbourmaster – in a notice to mariners – wrote: “Swimmers will be escorted by safety boats, kayaks and shoreside spotters/medics throughout.

“The river will be closed to other traffic between Ford Railway Bridge and the A259 Road Bridge for the duration of the race. Vessels will not be permitted to pass swimmers whilst they are up-river of the A259 road bridge.

“Vessels movements between the A259 Road Bridge and the public slipway may continue but, between 12.45 and 13.45, vessels should generally keep to western side of the river and proceed at the minimum speed required to maintain steerage.”

This is the 15th year the River Arun swim has taken place and was described by Raw Energy Pursuits as ‘another unique chance’ to swim over the classic Ironman distance of 3.8km from Ford to Littlehampton.

The Harbour Patrol RIB (rigid inflatable boat) will be on the water for the duration of the race – ‘and will be listening on VHF Ch71’.

"All vessels are instructed to maintain a good look out, to keep well clear of swimmers, and to follow any instructions issued by the Harbour RIB or other escorts or safety crew,” the public notice read.

"For further information please contact the Harbour Office.

“Owners, agents, charterers, marinas, yacht clubs and recreational sailing organisations should ensure that the contents of this notice are made known to the masters or persons in charge of their vessels or craft.”

