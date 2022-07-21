Love Local Arts: Free family fun in Littlehampton High Street this summer

Every Wednesday from July 27 to August 24, 11am to 3pm, will have activities on offer in Littlehampton High Street, organised by Littlehampton Town Council as part of a joint initiative with Arun District Council to support the local economy during the public realm improvement works.

With a different focus each week, there will be fantastic pop-up performances, live entertainment, workshops and a variety of charity and commercial stalls.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr James Walsh, chair of the policy and finance committee, said: “The Love Local Arts programme filled the High Street with life and excitement last summer and this year’s events promise to do the same and more.

Strong Enough is an uplifting circus act celebrating the extraordinary strengths of ordinary people

Also in the news: Nurse to launch new Slimming World group in Rustington

"It will be great to see the completed parts of the improved precinct used for entertainment, especially the Clifton Road space, which is now larger and more usable.

See things from a bee's eye view with Applause's captivating and colourfull Buzz puppetry show

"The events are an opportunity to showcase the highly-creative community we have, as well as a chance for people to support local businesses during these difficult times.”

The programme is as follows:

Wednesday, July 27: Celebrating Local Arts including the award-winning Puppet Van and workshops.Wednesday, August 3: Love Local Music featuring music, dancing and a ukulele workshop.Wednesday, August 10: Saving Our Planet including a recycled arts workshop and Applause's Buzz puppet show.Wednesday, August 17: Health and Wellbeing featuring a performance from Strong Enough.Wednesday, August 24: Family Fun Day including circus skills with Poi Passion and character meet and greets.

It is hoped visitors will make the most of the free two-hour disc parking in the town centre car parks to browse the many independent shops selling one-of-a-kind products and stay for a mouthwatering meal.

Andy Cooper, chair of the economy committee at Arun District Council, said: “The Love Local Arts events proved to be popular last year and with everything on offer, we know this year will be no different.

"As a council, we are proud to help fund and support these events, so come along and get involved and see how well the work to transform Littlehampton town centre is progressing.”