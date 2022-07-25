New season to begin for Eastbourne Photographic Society

The society will see its new season commence on September 6.

The club meets every Tuesday evening between September-May from 7.30pm-10.00pm at the Eastbourne and District Indoor Bowls Club, Hampden Park.

A club spokesperson said: “Eastbourne Photographic Society is a friendly club and caters for a wide range of abilities from complete novices to more advanced photographers.

Picture from Douglas Neve

"The club offers a varied programme of events, speakers and outings to encourage and inspire members in a sociable and constructive manner.

“The current programme offers the opportunity to engage with speakers on a variety of subjects including street, travel and wildlife photography and there is a broad range of planned outings.”

The club also offers workshops and special interest groups.

The spokesperson added: “If you are interested in seeing what the club has to offer, please feel free to attend. You can do so for two evenings before deciding whether to join.”

Picture from Carole Lewis

Picture from Paul Bather

Picture from Cherry Larcombe

Picture from Paul Bather