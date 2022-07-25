New season to begin for Eastbourne Photographic Society

The society will see its new season commence on September 6.
The club meets every Tuesday evening between September-May from 7.30pm-10.00pm at the Eastbourne and District Indoor Bowls Club, Hampden Park.
A club spokesperson said: “Eastbourne Photographic Society is a friendly club and caters for a wide range of abilities from complete novices to more advanced photographers.
"The club offers a varied programme of events, speakers and outings to encourage and inspire members in a sociable and constructive manner.
“The current programme offers the opportunity to engage with speakers on a variety of subjects including street, travel and wildlife photography and there is a broad range of planned outings.”
The club also offers workshops and special interest groups.
The spokesperson added: “If you are interested in seeing what the club has to offer, please feel free to attend. You can do so for two evenings before deciding whether to join.”