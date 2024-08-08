Open-air screenings in Priory Park kick off 32nd Chichester International Film Festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The open-air screenings in Priory Park mark the curtain-raiser to this year’s 32nd Chichester International Film Festival, run by the Chichester Cinema at New Park.

Starting with Barbie on Friday night, The Lego Movie and Dirty Dancing follow on Saturday. On Sunday a special screening of Wonka, in aid of Stone Pillow, will be followed by the truly momentous live gig of Talking Heads, Stop Making Sense.There’s some darker fare on offer at the cinema itself. In Sleep, a scary South Korean thriller, the lives of a thriving young couple and expectant parents are thrown into turmoil when the husband begins to develop nightmarish sleeping habits which risk harming himself and his family.

For lovers of Nordic Noir, a stellar cast heads up What Remains, the true story of Mads Lake, a restless, elusive patient in a psychiatric hospital, who confesses to a series of crimes he does not remember committing. Andrea Riseborough plays his psychotherapist while Stellan Skarsgard plays the policeman. Both seek to unearth the truth by pushing Lake to relive his tormenting memories in this atmospheric chiller. Lastly there’s the Italian drama, Journey to Italy (1954). Ingrid Bergman and George Sanders play a passionless English couple on a trip to Naples. The ruins of Pompeii serve as a fitting metaphor for their crumbling relationship in this melancholy portrait of a marriage on the rocks. Shot in glorious black and white, a serving of stylish Italian Neo-realism.

Anne-Marie Flynn