Philip Jackson: Take a look at sculptor’s garden

The event is being held on Saturday, May 14 at Casters Brook, Cocking, the home he shares with his wife Jean.

Jackson’s work includes Bomber Command Memorial in Green Park, London, St Richard at Chichester Cathedral, the Minerva Sculpture at Chichester Festival Theatre, HM Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother Memorial at The Mall, London and the United Trinity at Old Trafford Manchester, as well as private commissions.

The garden event is held annually to raise money for the Murray Downland Trust, which manages local nature reserves on the South Downs, such as Heyshot and Harting.

Refreshments are served all day. The open garden is 11am until 3.30pm on Saturday, May 14.

Open garden and sculpture exhibition in Cocking, West Sussex, by well known local sculptor Philip Jackson.

Much of Jackson's work is influenced by Venice.

His has had work commissioned all over the world.

Open garden and sculpture exhibition in Cocking, West Sussex, by well known local sculptor Philip Jackson. Philip Jackson in the garden.