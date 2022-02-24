Popular Horsham charity pancake race cancelled

The heavy morning rain and amount of surface water in the Carfax lead to the popular event's postponement.

Today's Horsham Charity Pancake Races were set to be the first in the town since 2019.

Action from the 2019 Horsham Charity Pancake Races. Picture by Derek Martin Photography and Art

An organiser said "Early this morning, we thought the weather might clear up sooner.

"But while setting up the site around 9.30am, we realised that the surface is far too slippery and dangerous for the participants.

"We send many apologies for this late notice."

