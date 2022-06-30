Samarathon: Support Worthing Samaritans and sign up for charity’s annual virtual marathon in July

Volunteers say the challenge is a fun way to support your own mental health while raising money to help them continue to provide vital emotional support for people who are struggling to cope.

Samarathon sees people walk, jog or run a marathon distance during July, in any way they choose.

Sign up to our arts, entertainments and what's on newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sophie Badman running in the Worthing 10k in 2019 as part of her challenge to run nearly 100 miles in 10 months to raise money for Samaritans. Picture: Epic Action Imagery

Also in the news: Worthing woman who launched aortic dissection charity to receive British Citizen Award

See also: Bishop of Chichester appoints Worthing vicar as his chaplain

Sophie Badman, a volunteer at Worthing Samaritans, said: “These are tough times right now and more people may find themselves struggling to cope. Taking part in Samarathon is not only a fun way to help look after your own mental health and wellbeing but will help ensure Samaritans volunteers are there to support others in need of our help."

Sign up to complete the challenge alone or as a team. Being active and outdoors helps to boost physical and mental wellbeing.

Michelle Kirby is taking part with her 11-year-old son Elliott, in memory of his father, Martin Barker, who died by suicide in 2018.

Michelle said: "Elliott wants to do as much as he can to make sure he is helping people that might be finding life tough."