The RNLI base on Brighton Road will be open to the public on Sunday, June 26, from 10am until 4pm.

The popular open day, which returns after two years, will allow visitors to go aboard the all weather Tamar-class lifeboat and the D-class inshore lifeboat in the station.

An RNLI spokesperson said: “You can also see the lifeboats in action when they launch twice during the day (operationally permitting) and the crew will carry out a joint display demonstration in Shoreham Harbour with its flank station Littlehampton lifeboat.

“Visitors can meet the volunteer lifeboat crew and hunt the lifeboat welly around the station.”

On the day, children can meet the RNLI mascot Stormy Stan, have their face painted or have a go on the bouncy castle.

There will also be a display of model lifeboats, a tombola and stalls run by a fundraising group, refreshments and a chance to buy a souvenir from the station’s shop.