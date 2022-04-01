Spring Live! returns to Ardingly this April

To kick-start an action-packed year of events, the South of England Agricultural Society has announced Spring Live! is returning to its showground in Ardingly on April 23 and 24.

By Megan O’Neill
Friday, 1st April 2022, 3:08 pm

The two-day event will run from 9am-5pm each day and has activities and entertainment for all the family, including the return of the ‘have a go’ portion now Covid restrictions have eased.

There will be interactive activities such as archery and axe throwing as well as animals, stalls and a food hall with produce from local and independent businesses.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

There will also be opportunities for children to participate in chocolate workshops, wand making sessions and the funfair.

Spring Live! returns to Ardingly this April

The whole family can experience activities such as Morris dancing, circus skills workshops, a fun dog show for four-legged visitors, the ever-popular sheep show and clog dancing.

For green-fingered guests there will be nursery and garden equipment stands and a new format Gardeners’ Q&A session to get some top tips from the experts.

Tickets are available from seas.org.uk and cost £12.60 for adults, £10.80 for senior citizens/students and under-16s go free, with a suggested donation of £2

Tickets will be limited so should be booked before arrival to guarantee entry.

Spring Live! returns to Ardingly this April

See more: Things to do in Mid Sussex this Easter

See also: The Very Hungry Caterpillar comes to Wakehurst this Easter

Read More

Read More
Guide to National Trust’s Easter egg hunts in Sussex this spring
Spring Live! returns to Ardingly this April
Spring Live! returns to Ardingly this April
South of England Agricultural Society