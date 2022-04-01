The very hungry caterpillar comes to Wakehurst this Easter

The event will be at Wakehurst, Haywards Heath, from Saturday, April 2 to Sunday, April 24.

Based on Eric Carle’s best-selling children’s book, the trail will recreate the journey of the caterpillar from egg to butterfly though a series of 3D installations, including a variety of fruit, a cosy chrysalis and a bright, beautiful butterfly, each recreating the signature aesthetic of the much-loved book.

Visitors will experience the caterpillar’s metamorphosis as they journey around the gardens, learning about the wonder of nature and the close connections between plant and insect life on earth.

Wakehurst near Haywards Heath.

Visitors to Wakehurst can also purchase tickets for the Caterpillar Picnic, a fun scavenger hunt perfect for young adventurers, set within the fascinating collections of the Asian Heath Garden.

Explorers who find all the stickers for their activity booklet will receive a special Very Hungry Caterpillar prize.

Sandra Botterell, director of marketing and commercial enterprise at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew said: “It’s wonderful to be able to welcome visitors to enjoy this new interactive trail for Easter 2022.

“The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a story which has introduced many generations to the wonder of nature since it was first published in 1969.

“Bringing this much-loved tale to life within the unique surroundings of our two botanic gardens, Kew Gardens and Wakehurst, will allow visitors of all ages to encounter new and exciting perspectives on the world around us. It also demonstrates the vital role which plants and fungi play in all of our lives which is crucial in our mission to encourage people to value and protect nature.”

Melissa Satterly, brand manager at Rocket Licensing, said: “Kew Gardens houses the largest and most diverse botanical and mycological collections in the world, and as such is the ideal destination for seasoned nature lovers and young enthusiasts alike. After such a long time of everyone being stuck at home, we’re excited to create a wonderful day out to bring families together, while celebrating the emergence of spring and a shared passion for both the natural world, and the classic Eric Carle tale.”

The Very Hungry Caterpillar sets the scene for Food Forever, an exciting new programme for summer 2022 at Kew Gardens which shines a light on the fragile future of food.

At Wakehurst, five new art installations will explore the importance of nature for food security in the 10-week programme Nourish.

The literary themed trail will also be at Kew Gardens, Richmond, from Saturday, April 2 to Monday, April 18.

For more information, visit www.kew.org/wakehurst

