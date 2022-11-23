The mayor of Eastbourne is encouraging residents to join him at an ‘uplifting’ angel festival.

The local church communities are leading Inspiring Angels Eastbourne with support from the mayor and Your Eastbourne BID. Angels are set to be visible all over the town, with angel trails, angel-themed events and free family Christmas activities.

A concert is taking place as part of the festival at St Saviour's Church in South Street on December 10 at 4pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mayor Pat Rodohan said: “Our Christmas concert is always a special occasion and this year it will be even more uplifting for people who join us at St Saviour's Church.

Most Popular

Eastbourne mayor Pat Rodohan (Photo by Jon Rigby)

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are living through such difficult times, with many families finding it hard to make ends meet, but inspiring angels is all about giving people access to affordable and free things to do at a time of greatest need.”

The mayoral charities for 2022/2023 are Eastbourne Mencap and Eastbourne Foodbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Father Danny Pegg, associate vicar for mission and discipleship, said: “Inspiring Angels Eastbourne is going to let everyone know what is going on this December and connect people to fun, free and affordable activities. The message of the angels is one of hope and good news and I think we could all use a bit of that now.”

CEO of Your Eastbourne Bid Stephen Holt added: “We are delighted to be supporting the Inspiring Angels initiative in Eastbourne this year. We have been involved in Christmas activities across the town since 2019 and are looking forward to once again bringing some much-needed festive cheer to the town. I encourage all business to sign up and display an angel in their window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ THIS:

Advertisement Hide Ad