The Christmas countdown has begun, here are the details for the Chichester light switch on.

In Chichester the Christmas Light Switch-On will take place on Saturday, November 26.

The lights will be switched on by local heroes Zoe Collyer of Chichester and Trevor Ware of Tangmere after being selected as winners of Chichester BID’s ‘Light Up Chichester’ competition.

The event kicks off at 3pm with music played by V2 Radio, from 4pm those wanting to be part of the Chichester Festival of Light Lantern Parade are invited to meet outside the former Jack Wills building on North Street where the Prebendal School Choir will sing carols. Lanterns, kindly sponsored by Trading Post Coffee Roasters, will be handed out to families.

At 4.15pm Oakwood School Choir will start the celebrations by singing at The Market Cross. At 4.35pm a slow march will commence up North Street towards The Cross led by the Chichester Town Crier and TS Sturdy marching band.

There will be a blessing of the Tree by Canon Simon Holland at 4.50pm and at 5pm the lights will be switched on by the local heroes and Principal of Chichester College. Carols will then be sung around the tree lead by Chichester City Band and The Chichester Singers. A song sheet will be provided for people to join in and get into the Christmas Spirit.

There will be free parking after 4pm in the Avenue de Chartres car park in Chichester for the Christmas lights switch-on event on November 26.