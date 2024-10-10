What's on: Community Halloween Show in Brighton & Hove

By Melanie Betts
Contributor
Published 10th Oct 2024, 09:44 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Captain Fantastic, the UK’s premier children’s entertainment franchise company has announced a series of spook-tacular Halloween shows, including in Brighton and Hove, where the world of Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy will tour local venues, plus Captain Fantastic will make a donation to the NSPCC.

At just £5 plus booking fee for a ticket, Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy will bring a thrilling 60-minute show to young monsters-in-training, to captivate kids with eerie experiments, while testing the loudest roars on the Roar-O-Meter, making objects fly and brewing bubbling potions, even bringing a friendly Frankenstein to life. It will be a fright-filled adventure full of laughter and surprises for the whole family, right in your community.

After all the events, Captain Fantastic will make a donation to the NSPCC. The tour will cover venues in London, Winchester, Southampton, Birmingham, Gloucestershire, Newcastle, Oxford, Lincolnshire and Brighton and Hove. For full details, dates and venues and to book please visit: #1 Online Dr Zob's Monster Academy - Captain Fantastic (captain-fantastic.co.uk)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Watch our You Tube trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9N6SZrI0X9w

Community Halloween Show in Brighton &amp; HoveCommunity Halloween Show in Brighton &amp; Hove
Community Halloween Show in Brighton &amp; Hove

Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy: The Spook-tacular Halloween Show!

Oct 29, 2024 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm BST Brighton Girls, The Drama Studio Montpelier Road, Brighton and Hove, BN1 3AT, United Kingdom Hosted By Captain Fantastic Kids Parties

Related topics:BrightonHoveNSPCC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice