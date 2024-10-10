What's on: Community Halloween Show in Brighton & Hove

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Captain Fantastic, the UK’s premier children’s entertainment franchise company has announced a series of spook-tacular Halloween shows, including in Brighton and Hove, where the world of Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy will tour local venues, plus Captain Fantastic will make a donation to the NSPCC.

At just £5 plus booking fee for a ticket, Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy will bring a thrilling 60-minute show to young monsters-in-training, to captivate kids with eerie experiments, while testing the loudest roars on the Roar-O-Meter, making objects fly and brewing bubbling potions, even bringing a friendly Frankenstein to life. It will be a fright-filled adventure full of laughter and surprises for the whole family, right in your community.

Watch our You Tube trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9N6SZrI0X9w

Community Halloween Show in Brighton & Hove

Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy: The Spook-tacular Halloween Show!

Oct 29, 2024 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm BST Brighton Girls, The Drama Studio Montpelier Road, Brighton and Hove, BN1 3AT, United Kingdom Hosted By Captain Fantastic Kids Parties