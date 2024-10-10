What's on: Community Halloween Show in Brighton & Hove
At just £5 plus booking fee for a ticket, Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy will bring a thrilling 60-minute show to young monsters-in-training, to captivate kids with eerie experiments, while testing the loudest roars on the Roar-O-Meter, making objects fly and brewing bubbling potions, even bringing a friendly Frankenstein to life. It will be a fright-filled adventure full of laughter and surprises for the whole family, right in your community.
After all the events, Captain Fantastic will make a donation to the NSPCC. The tour will cover venues in London, Winchester, Southampton, Birmingham, Gloucestershire, Newcastle, Oxford, Lincolnshire and Brighton and Hove. For full details, dates and venues and to book please visit: #1 Online Dr Zob's Monster Academy - Captain Fantastic (captain-fantastic.co.uk)
Watch our You Tube trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9N6SZrI0X9w
Dr. Zob’s Monster Academy: The Spook-tacular Halloween Show!
Oct 29, 2024 @ 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm BST Brighton Girls, The Drama Studio Montpelier Road, Brighton and Hove, BN1 3AT, United Kingdom Hosted By Captain Fantastic Kids Parties
