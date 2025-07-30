Worthing Carnival countdown is underway

The countdown to the 2025 Worthing Rotary Carnival is well underway.

The event is free to attend and will be held on Sunday, August 24, and bank holiday Monday, August 25, at Steyne Gardens, Beach House Grounds and on the promenade.

There will be stalls, live music, performers, a children’s circus, fun fair, magicians, face-painting and much more – including the ever-popular parade.

The parade will take place on bank holiday Monday, setting off from Grand Avenue at 12.30pm before making its way to Steyne Gardens.

Organisers from Worthing Rotary said visitors would see a significantly expanded event compared to previous years.

They added: “The Great Little Farmers Market will be present on Worthing promenade, west of the Lido, for both days. Coles Funfair will be on the prom, east of the Lido to Steyne Gardens. Steyne Gardens, the main event location, sees a new stage area with new live music acts and entertainment, stalls and a new licensed bar. “The biggest expansion is our new Cosplay Carnival at Beach House Grounds, organised by our fundraising supporters Cosplay Allstars. This sees a unique series of stalls, costume groups, movie props, Star Wars Speeder Bike and movie cars.

“On Sunday they have over 50 of the UK’s best cosplayers and have a staggering 120 characters in their group for the carnival parade on Monday, along with some iconic movie cars too. All involved are volunteering to be here to help with our fundraising efforts and it truly is something unique and not seen at any other event in the country.

“The parade itself will be almost double the size of last year, with many local community groups, bands, dancers and sports teams being involved.”

For more information, including parade-registration details, visit worthingrotarycarnival.com