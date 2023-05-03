Edit Account-Sign Out
Worthing to host new drag variety show - 'There will be a party atmosphere'

Worthing’s ‘silliest drag show’ is back for a second event this year.

By Sam Morton
Published 3rd May 2023, 17:28 BST

Featuring performances from popular drag queens, Latos Xx, Gem The Clown, Suzi Maki and Aurora Blake, Drag Addicts 2 will be held at The Libertine Social in Portland Road tomorrow (Thursday, May 4), from 7.30pm to 10pm. The event is advertised on the poster as a ‘showcase of local drag talent’.

The ‘cabaret-style drag variety show’ is being organised by business partners Morgan Failure and Jess Lenihan, who hosted their first drag event in Northbrook College’s student bar in January.

“We love drag and love going to Brighton but we fancied doing our own little drag show in Worthing,” Morgan said. “It sold out so we realised people wanted to see it.

    "We partnered up with Libertine in Worthing and decided to put on a second event on a bigger scale.

    “As a queer person myself, I’ve been interested in drag for a really long time. Brighton is great and I love going there but it’s nice sometimes to have somewhere that’s accessible in your own hometown, so you don’t have to travel to get to things.

    "There have been drag events before, so we are not the first people doing it but it’s not a regular thing.

    “It’s really positive to have queer friendly events and have performances that promote people of all different identities, especially in Worthing. There is is a queer scene simmering in Worthing but it’s not really a big focus point at the moment.

    "We have Pride once a year but it’s important we have queer friendly events all year round. That’s our mission statement really. We don’t want to be a once a year thing. It will be good for Worthing to have a bit of diversity.”

    All 65 tickets for the event this Thursday have sold out but Morgan said people should keep an eye out more shows over the coming months.

    “It will be really good fun and hopefully we are going to do it regularly,” he added.

    “It’s a cabaret-style drag variety show, with a different line up of drag artists. All the artists will do two numbers each.

    "We will have a big, silly raffle with different prizes and games with the audience. There will be a party atmosphere.”

