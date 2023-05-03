Adur District Council revealed in February that there was ‘fresh hope’ that Beach Green in Shoreham could benefit from new toilets and the ‘prospect of a café and community space’.

In October 2019, planning permission was granted for a new site in place of the run-down toilet block. This was going to include a split level café and restaurant with a roof terrace, public toilets and community space.

However, a formal agreement with Brighton-based developers Boxpark ended after the planning application elapsed – leading the council ‘to look at potential new options’.

Now, Alex Coombes, managing director of the popular Perch On The Pier, plans to hold a public consultation about opening a new café – seven years after the proposal was initially suggested.

Alex said: “In 2016, we threw our hat into the ring to develop the unsightly large toilet block on the Beach Green on Shoreham Beach into a new Perch site. We held lively and productive discussions with residents to understand their hopes and concerns for the site, and some exciting ideas were born.

"Here we are, seven years later, still looking at the toilet block – still standing proudly and untouched.

"Engaging, listening and then building a concept in conjunction is vital; we've seen from afar that this development doesn't work without the backing and consent of the local community.”

Alex said the site does bear a resemblance to Perch On Lancing Beach and there is now an ‘opportunity for the project that got away from us’.

"When we started, the building was pretty unloved and wasn’t particularly renowned and people were not enthusiastic about the building space,” he said.

"The potential to change it is extraordinarily positive. There’s an opportunity to do something here that is interesting that local residents will like and isn’t overdeveloped. It’s a shame it’s failed so many times.

“We have history of developing weird and wonderful buildings from end of piers to an old structure on the beach or a lake in Eastbourne. We are in a good position locally to do it.

"Although we have a fuller idea of what we think would work – thanks to our 2016 discussions and lessons learnt from our other three Perch sites – so much time has passed, and the world has changed hand in hand with lifestyles and priorities. But our original framework still stands.”

This comes after the council said it was keen to work with the local community to explore how best to replace the public toilets at Beach Green – and ‘to see if there is scope for a community café or similar model’.

Councillors asked council officers to ‘work up some options for consideration’ and use these as the basis for consultation with the local community.

Emma Evans, Adur cabinet member for environment and leisure, said: “The run-down toilet block is still an eyesore in what is in an otherwise much-loved green space, so I am pleased we can now move forward to try to find a solution that renews these facilities for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors.

“Beach Green is used all-year-round; and rather than relying on a third party, the council wants to provide new toilets and potentially a small cafe which could be community space too, so we are keen to hear people’s views.”

Joss Loader, a councillor who represents Marine Ward, added: “Beach Green is a focal point on Shoreham Beach, but the toilets are in desperate need of replacement.

“There is real potential here to address the concerns that residents expressed on the earlier proposals, carry out meaningful consultation and hopefully deliver an attractive design that is in keeping with this unique location.”

Alex now wants to hold a 'Shoreham Residents’ Regroup' to ‘start a conversation’, adding: “We want to get it right.

“We've got some ideas. I'm sure no one will be surprised that we will propose a café, but what style and size? We've seen the previous proposals and want to listen to your ideas and concerns.

“We know the format at our Lancing site – which has many parallels with Shoreham Beach – works well. We are a relaxed, friendly café that works in harmony with the surroundings and residents."

Alex said public opinion was divided in 2016, with some in support whilst ‘there was a reasonable amount of opposition’,

"We own cafés and gyms so we are quite leisure focused,” he said. “Let’s see if that’s something that fits there. We would like to think it would work well.

“If people are perfectly happy the way it is, we’ll look at other things to do.

“I’m very happy to have a conversation to see what people think about it. I want to spend time to make sure it’s successful and do it the right way round this time."

Residents are invited to the Harbour Club on Shoreham Beach for two consultation events on Wednesday, May 10 at 2pm and 8pm.

Alex said: “If you have any questions that you would like addressed in the meeting or beforehand, then please feel free to send them to [email protected]

"If you can't make the meeting, please send questions, and we'll do our best to reply. Alternatively, drop us a note, and we can arrange a time to catch up and go through anything.”

