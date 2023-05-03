A 'pollution incident' is being blamed for the deaths of dozens of fish and eels in Worthing's Brooklands Park.

Worthing Borough Council said it was ‘working closely’ with the Environment Agency, which ‘launched an urgent investigation’ after the discovery over the bank holiday weekend.

A council spokesperson told Sussex World on Tuesday (May 2): “We were made aware of a number of dead fish found in the lake at Brooklands Park and immediately contacted the Environment Agency, which is in the process of conducting tests on the water."

The Environment Agency’s South East branch issued an update this (Wednesday) afternoon. A statement on social media read: “Over the weekend there was a pollution incident in Teville Stream in Lancing that killed a large number of fish and eels.

For public safety reasons, the council is urging people to keep pets out of the water. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Are you aware of any spills of chemicals or detergents in the local area? If you have any information, please call our Hotline on 0800 807060.”

The revelation comes after a sample was taken to the Environment Agency’s Exeter lab for further analysis.

The council had said a sewage discharge had been ruled out as a possible cause. Environment Agency stated that the dead fish had travelled downstream via the Teville stream into the lake and that the ecosystem and oxygen levels of the water at the lake is ‘not a contributing factor’.

It was recommended that the fish were not removed ‘until we know what has caused this issue’ and ‘can assess any impact on the local environment’.

“For public safety reasons we are urging people to keep pets out of the water until we are satisfied that we know what has happened and can safely plan and remove the fish,” the statement continued.

“Last year the extreme heatwave caused a mass mortality of fish due to the lack of oxygen in the water. To help reduce the risk this year, both wind turbines have been elevated to maximise the amount of oxygen they pump into the lake.

“In addition, officers from various departments have devised an Ecological Emergency Response to help with natural or man-made pollution events at Brooklands.

“A number of outlets run into the balancing lake including the Teville stream and surface water drainage, each subject to pollution hazards.”

