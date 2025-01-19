Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Martin Clunes stars in ITV’s new crime drama.

It features some particularly stunning rural locations.

But where was it filmed?

ITV’s next big crime drama looks certain to cause a big splash with TV viewers. Martin Clunes stars in the series about a farmer taking on drug gangs in his rural community.

Out There premieres today (January 19) and replaces the recently ended Playing Nice on the schedule. It also boasts a cast of actors who may look rather familiar to audiences.

But perhaps one of its most stunning features is not the plot or timely subject matter - it is the beautiful filming locations. Here’s where the show was filmed.

Where was Out There filmed?

ITV's Out There was filmed in Wales | ITV

Filming for the show took place in Wales in 2023 for the drama. So people who spotted the crews have had to wait quite a while to see the finished product.

Out There was shot on location in the county of Carmarthenshire, in the south west of the country. The following sites were used for filming:

Llandovery, Carmarthenshire

Filming took place in Llandovery in 2023, the South Wales Guardian reported at the time. Scenes were shot in the market square of the town, while the signs of a local NatWest bank branch were transformed for shooting.

The Black Mountains

Out There was also shot in the Black Mountains, which straddles the border of Carmarthenshire and Powys. Director Marc Evans told WalesOnline: “We are thrilled to have the support of Creative Wales to produce Out There in my home country. We are able to explore beautiful and rarely seen areas around the Black Mountains and to use local talent for our cast and crew.”

Newport

Filming also took place in the city of Newport, it has been reported. A “police incident” scene was filmed in the city centre, South Wales Guardian said in September 2023.

Can you visit the locations?

British viewers can get to Wales by either public transport - such as train - or by driving. In fact you may want to take a car so you can go to all of the areas featured: such as the Black Mountains or Llandovery,