Bexhill A2690 Combe Valley Way emergency road closure after tractor accident oil spill - road reopens
There was an oil spill on the carriageway.
on Wednesday (September 24): "Combe Valley Way, Bexhill, is currently closed due to a road traffic collision and an oil spill on the carriageway. Please find an alternative route. The road will be reopened when it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience."
A Hastings Police spokesperson said on Wednesday (September 24): "Both carriageways on Combe Valley Way are now closed. They are likely to remain closed throughout the day and into the evening due to the extensive cleaning required on the road."
They added: "A tractor has collided with a barrier and another vehicle, resulting in lane closures. No injuries for those involved. Highways teams are on scene and working to clear the carriageway of debris and spillage. Please expect delays and plan your journey accordingly."
The road was reopened on Thursday morning (September 25).
An East Sussex Highways spokesperson said: "The road is open. Thank you for your patience whilst we made the area safe."
