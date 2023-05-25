The custodians of the town’s two historic lifeboats have made a fresh appeal to locate the wooden sign boards that was stolen from the Priscilla MacBean lifeboat in Old London Road at the beginning of May.

The local MacBean and Bishop lifeboat trust, who maintain the boat, as well as the Cyril and Lillian Bishop lifeboat, opposite All Saints Church, were hoping that the signs would be located by now and are asking local people for their help in spotting it.

Dee Day White, along with Tush Hamilton, was responsible for bringing the 1921 boat to Hastings and leading the campaign to restore her after the boat was found rotting in a field near Eastbourne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “The cost to replace these notice boards is estimated at around £1,500. However a knight in shining armour, namely Skinner’s Sheds, have said they will meet the cost for the timber and with sheets of marine ply which leaves the painting and sign writing to be accounted for. Is it possible there is another local company who could step forward for this grand old lady of the sea? You would be mentioned in dispatches.”

Most Popular

The Priscilla MacBean lifeboat showing the signs that were stolen

He added: “This was not an opportunist theft. The sign weighs around a hundred-weight and would take two men to carry and a large vehicle to get it from the site. They must have come equipped with tools.

we would like to make it clear that these boards have no scrap value whatsoever. It would therefore appear that they were stolen to order."If anybody notices a new shop front sign approximately 12 foot long plus 2 smaller ones approximately 4 foot x 2 foot anywhere please call 07812 077008.Sign writer Robert Finn, who was instrumental for the originals, has been informed along with Hastings Police who are checking all CCTV footage.

"This theft has upset and offended so many people in the local community and visitors alike. It is so disrespectful – that boat has saved many lives at sea.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you read? Take a look inside this new game and hobby shop.