Honouring the war dead at Hastings

Also attending was Hastings Mayor Cllr James Bacon and Deputy Mayor Cllr Margi O’Callaghan. The service was conducted by the Revd. Tim Bell in which he blessed the crosses before they were planted on the war and Commonwealth war graves. by the Mayor, Deputy Mayor, Dragoons, Atlantis, and Explorer Units and Hastings 17,18, 24 Scout Groups.

The Last Post and Reveille was played by Claire Nichols of Sussex Brass. The Exaltation and the Kohima Memorial Epitaph was said by Richard Butcher, who also carried the King’s Colour

Organiser Eve Martin said: “I would like to thank the Crematorium Manager and staff and the Commonwealth War Graves Commission for all their help. Thank you to everyone who attended the service.

Pictures by Roberts Photographic.

