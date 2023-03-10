The impressive Grade II listed George at Robertsbridge has been sold and is under new ownership.

The red-tiled Georgian building was once an important coaching inn on the Hastings road and has remained a popular destination to this day.

In earlier years, the writer and poet In earlier years Hillaire Belloc was a frequent visitor, and wrote the early chapters of ‘Four Men’ there. The book begins ‘Nine years ago, as I was sitting in the George at Robertsbridge, drinking that port of theirs and staring at the fire ……’

The property had previously been owned by the Turner family who after 16 years decided that it was time to sell; “Our reason to sell was very simple really as its been driven by the urge to spend more time with our children who are growing up fast. We have loved owning, restoring and developing our much-loved Georgian coaching Inn into what it is today, and we couldn’t be prouder of what we have achieved especially in these last few challenging years.

The George at Robertsbridge

Roberto Kuligowski, the new owner added; “My family and I are so excited to have this opportunity to put our stamp on this wonderful country pub. We thank Nick and the team at Fleurets for helping us find The George

and Jane and John for making it the pub we have the honour of taking on.

“We plan to keep the fundamentals of excellent service, delicious food and a warm home-from-home atmosphere, whilst bringing our own twist to the menu and new events throughout the year.”

The George was sold by leisure property specialists Fleurets. The Turner family said: “Nick [Divisional Director of Fleurets South] has held us together throughout the process and we truly couldn’t have done it without him. His local knowledge, expertise and support was invaluable, and we wouldn't hesitate to recommend him to anyone in our position looking to sell.”

The interior of the George

Nick Earee, Divisional Director of Fleurets South said: “I was delighted to have been involved in this sale on behalf of Jane and John Turner who have established a great village inn. There was strong interest from a number of parties, and we agreed terms with the new owners after a closing date for offers."

The George was on the market for offers over £660,000. It has a bar area with real fires and offers a range of traditional ales, including Harveys. Hops for Harveys of Lewes are actually grown in the village of Robertsbridge.

The hotel. The George has a popular restaurant area and the hotel has a family room and bridal suite. The rooms are named after Sussex writers and characters.

