Book Day 23 SUS-220403-090751001

World Book Day: See how children in the Hastings area dressed up to celebrate

Children from the Hastings area enjoyed dressing up as their favourite fictional characters to celebrated World Book Day on Thursday March 4.

By Andy Hemsley
Friday, 4th March 2022, 10:45 am

It resulted in a dazzling array of costumes portraying everything from superheroes and wizards to fairy take characters.

Have you read? Nine-year-old Hastings school boy raised thousands to help the people of Ukraine

World Book Day is a charity event held annually in the United Kingdom and Ireland on the first Thursday in March.

Have you read? Take a look at the stunning views from this St Leonards sea front flat which has gone on sale

On World Book Day, every child in full-time education in the UK is given a voucher to be spent on books; the event was first celebrated in the United Kingdom in 1995.

You can find out more by visiting www.worldbookday.com.

Have you read? Popular beach-side cafe re-opens after big refurbishment

1.

Book Day 10 SUS-220403-084716001

Photo Sales

2.

Book Day 27 SUS-220403-090901001

Photo Sales

3.

Book Day 16 SUS-220403-090032001

Photo Sales

4.

Book Day 51 SUS-220403-094433001

Photo Sales
HastingsUnited KingdomIrelandSt Leonards
Next Page
Page 1 of 13