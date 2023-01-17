This is why a Hastings Old Town pub is the perfect place to celebrate Burns Night

Landlord of the Albion Bob Tipler said: “The pub is very unusual as it was the most southerly outpost of brewers Youngers of Edinburgh - who have long since ceased to be. The interior decor including, oak panelling, displaying scores of original clan tartans dates back to the 1930’s when Youngers carried out an extensive refit.“It’s amazing that the interior has remained largely intact given the amount of pubs that have been spoiled with fashionable but insensitive refits over the decades.“The Albion features in the prestigious CAMRA (campaign for real ale) Heritage Pub Guide.“Given the pubs connections with Scotland, apart from a break of a couple of years for Covid, we’ve always held a popular traditional Burns night with a Haggis supper and bagpiper. There also are some readings and songs and it’s great fun.”Limited tickets are £25 . For more information see the pubs website or call 01424 439156.